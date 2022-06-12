Dozens of lawmakers who make up the biggest bloc in Iraq's parliament have resigned amid a prolonged political impasse, plunging the divided nation into political uncertainty.

The 73 lawmakers from Shia cleric Muqtada al Sadr’s bloc submitted their resignation on Sunday based on his request, to protest a persisting political deadlock eight months after general elections were held.

Parliament Speaker Mohammed al Halbousi accepted their resignation.

Al Sadr, a maverick leader remembered for leading an uprising against US forces after the 2003 invasion, emerged as the winner in the election held in October.

The election was held several months earlier than expected, in response to mass protests that broke out in late 2019, and saw tens of thousands rally against endemic corruption, poor services and unemployment.

The vote brought victory for powerful Shia cleric Muqtada al Sadr and was a blow for his Iran-backed Shia rivals, who lost about two-thirds of their seats and have rejected the results.

READ MORE:Baghdad traffic lights to resume functioning 19 years after US invasion