TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye to discuss with Russia, Ukraine exports of Ukrainian grain
Turkish President Erdogan said he will talk to his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts about a grain export corridor from Ukraine.
Türkiye to discuss with Russia, Ukraine exports of Ukrainian grain
Russia's Putin has told Turkish President Erdogan that Russia is ready to facilitate the unhindered export of grain from Ukrainian ports in coordination with Türkiye. / AA
By Saim Kurubas
June 12, 2022

Türkiye will discuss with Russia and Ukraine steps to ensure exports of Ukrainian grain to the world, the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

At a meeting with young people in the eastern province of Van, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday he would discuss the issue of a grain export corridor with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Western and Russian officials are warning of a global food crisis due to the conflict in Ukraine and sanctions on Russia.

Russia and Ukraine, major global grain exporters, last year had a share of approximately 30 percent of world wheat exports.

READ MORE:Türkiye 'most successful' in conflict mediation: Ukraine

Conflict hits grain exports

RECOMMENDED

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Moscow is ready for unhindered grain exports, including exports of Ukrainian grain from Black Sea ports, but that this requires the lifting of relevant sanctions on Russia.

Over 4,000 civilians have been killed in Ukraine, including at least 1,075 women and 100 girls, while over 14 million people have been forced to flee their homes since Russia began an offensive in its neighbour on February 24, according to UN figures.

According to UNICEF, two children are killed every day in the conflict.

Approximately 15.7 million people in the country are in need of humanitarian assistance.

READ MORE:Türkiye working with Russia-Ukraine to agree on grain export plan: Akar

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism
Dollar wobbles as investors see increasing risks
China executes 11 Myanmar telecom scam gang members
ASEAN urged to uphold rule of law as ‘unilateral actions’ threaten regional order
Three arrested over deadly attack at amateur football game in Mexico’s Guanajuato
Melania Trump's documentary premieres at the Kennedy Center ahead of global release
US judge blocks Trump policy targeting lawful refugees in Minnesota
Explosions, gunfire rock Niger capital near international airport
Vietnam hails upgrade of diplomatic ties with EU as 'historical milestone'
Starmer, Xi meet in China for talks on trade, security
Lawmaker among 15 dead in Colombia passenger plane crash
FBI carries out search at elections office in Georgia over alleged fraud in 2020 presidential vote
Rubio outlines US plan to oversee Venezuela's oil revenue
Trump troop deployments in US cities cost nearly $500m in 2025