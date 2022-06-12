Climate change poses the biggest security threat in the Asia-Pacific region, Fiji's defence minister has warned at a high-level security summit that has been dominated by geopolitical tensions.

The remark by Fiji's Minister for Defence Inia Seruiratu came in Singapore on Sunday during the last day of Asia's top security meeting, the Shangri-La Dialogue.

"In our blue Pacific continent, machine guns, fighter jets, grey ships and green battalions are not our primary security concern," said Seruiratu.

"The single greatest threat to our very existence is climate change. It threatens our very hopes and dreams of prosperity".

The meeting has been dominated by debate over Russia's offensive in Ukraine and rising tensions between the United States and China over everything from Taiwan's sovereignty to naval bases in the Pacific.

READ MORE:Climate change and global security: What’s at stake?

A conciliatory tone