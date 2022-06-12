Libyan officials have returned to Egypt for a third round of talks on constitutional amendments for elections as the nation again finds itself at a political impasse with two rival administrations claiming legitimacy.

The talks in Egyptian capital Cairo on Sunday come on the heels of clashes between rival militias that caused residents of the Libyan capital of Tripoli to panic and revived nightmares of previous bouts of fighting.

Lawmakers from Libya’s east-based parliament and the High Council of State, an advisory body from western Libya, began the UN-brokered negotiations.

That decision came amid concerted international pressure on the two chambers to put their disputes aside and agree on the election’s legal basis.

The UN special adviser on Libya, Stephanie Williams, said talks in Cairo will continue till June 19 with the aim of establishing a constitutional framework “required to take the country to national elections as soon as possible”.

“After eleven long years of division, dysfunction, conflict, chaos and polarisation, the Libyan people are exhausted", she told attendees at the opening session.

"You have a real opportunity, indeed a solemn responsibility, to give them hope, to provide a pathway towards elections within a firm constitutional framework”.

