South Korean Defence Minister Lee Jong-sup has said that his country would enhance its defence capabilities and work closely with the United States and Japan to counter North Korea's nuclear and missile threat.

Lee, speaking at an Asian security meeting in Singapore on Sunday, said the situation on the Korean peninsula posed a global threat and he urged North Korea to immediately end its nuclear weapon and missile programmes.

The United States warned this month that North Korea is preparing to conduct a seventh nuclear test, and says it will again push for United Nations sanctions if that happens.

"The South Korean government will strengthen capabilities to better implement the United States' extended deterrence, and we will strengthen the response capabilities of the South Korean military to deter North Korea's nuclear and missile threats," Lee said in a speech at the Shangri-La Dialogue, a top regional security summit.

"Moreover, we would like to strengthen security cooperation between South Korea, the US and Japan to respond to North Korea's nuclear and missile programmes," he added.