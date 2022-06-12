An attack at a checkpoint in southeast Mali has killed at least five people, including customs officers and civilians, local and military sources said.

While a military source told AFP news agency a "terrorist attack" had killed seven civilians and customs officers at the Koutiala checkpoint, a local councillor put the death toll at five.

Neither source provided the breakdown of the civilian and customs officers involved.

"The enemies also suffered losses," the military source said, adding the situation was currently under control.

At the time of the attack, the Malian army was conducting an operation in the Koutiala area, near the border with Burkina Faso.

