Sunday, June 12, 2022

WTO ministers: Blockage of access to Black Sea jeopardising food supplies

More than 50 trade ministers at the World Trade Organization ministerial meeting in Geneva have issued a supporting statement for embattled Ukraine and its ability to trade, underlining the importance of maintaining open and predictable markets.

The ministers issued the statement on the opening day in Geneva of the first meeting of trade ministers in five years, an event that was postponed several times from June 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

They expressed deep sadness "at the devastating human losses and profound suffering caused by the aggression against Ukraine," supporting UN General Assembly resolutions that have condemned the offensive started by Russia on February 24.

Moscow-backed officials seeks to solidify rule in Ukraine

Kremlin-backed officials in occupied southern Ukraine have celebrated Russia Day and begun issuing Russian passports to residents in one city who requested them, as Moscow sought to solidify its rule over captured parts of the country.

At one of the central squares in the city of Kherson, Russian bands played a concert to celebrate Russia Day, the holiday that marks Russia’s emergence as a sovereign state after the collapse of the Soviet Union, according to Russia’s state news agency RIA Novosti.

In the neighboring Zaporizhzhia region, Moscow-backed officials raised a Russian flag in Melitopol’s city centre. Ukrainian media reported that few, if any, local residents attended the Russia Day festivities in the two cities. Also, the Russia-aligned administration in Melitopol started handing out Russian passports to those who applied for Russian citizenship.

Pro-Russian separatists uphold foreigners' death sentences

A pro-Russian separatist leader in eastern Ukraine has said he will not alter the death sentences handed to two Britons and a Moroccan for fighting with the Ukrainian army.

"They came to Ukraine to kill civilians for money. That's why I don't see any conditions for any mitigation or modification of the sentence", Denis Pushilin, the leader of the separatist Donetsk region, which tried them, told reporters.

Pushilin said the court had "issued a perfectly fair punishment" to the three fighters. He also accused British Prime Minister Boris Johnson of ignoring their fate and failing to contact the separatist authorities.

Second Briton killed fighting for Ukraine

A British former soldier has been shot and killed in Ukraine, his family said, praising him as a "hero".

Jordan Gatley is the second Briton reported to have died fighting alongside Ukrainian forces against Russian troops.

In a post on Facebook, his father Dean Gatley said his son had left the British Army in March and went to Ukraine "after careful consideration". Gatley said his son was killed in the eastern city of Sievierodonetsk, which has been under heavy Russian attack.

Pro-Ukraine protest held in Serbian capital Belgrade

A pro-Ukraine demonstration has been held in Serbia’s capital Belgrade.

It was organised near the famous Hotel Moskva in one of Belgrade’s main squares by a group called Russians, Ukrainians, Belarusians and Serbians against the conflict.

Carrying Serbian and Ukrainian flags, the protesters condemned Russia’s actions in Ukraine and called for an immediate end to the offensive.

NATO Baltic Sea military exercise concludes

Touted as the largest-ever military drill in the Baltic Sea, NATO’s Baltops 22 exercise has wrapped up on the Swedish Island of Gotland with the participation of member and partner nations.

Among the nations taking part were Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Sweden, Türkiye, the UK and the US.

The participation of Sweden and Finland was notable, as both countries have applied for membership in the alliance, spurred by Russia’s ongoing offensive in Ukraine, which started on February 24.

Scores of Ukraine Azovstal fighters' bodies still in Mariupol: ex-commander

The bodies of scores of Ukrainian fighters killed during the siege of the Azovstal steelworks in the southern city of Mariupol are still awaiting retrieval, the former commander of Ukraine's Azov National Guard regiment has said.