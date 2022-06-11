A bomb blast on a minibus killed at least four people and injured several others in the Afghan capital, police said.

Saturday's explosion in an eastern district of Kabul was the latest in a series of deadly attacks that have rocked Afghanistan in recent months, a little under a year since the Taliban takeover.

A team of Taliban security personnel had been deployed to the area to investigate the bombing, police spokesman Khalid Zadran told AFP news agency.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the bombing that occurred in a district mainly inhabited by members of the Sunni Pashtun community.

While the number of bombings has fallen across the country since the Taliban seized power in August, attacks have ticked up recently.

