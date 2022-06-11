The United Nations has urged all parties in the recent troubles between Kinshasa and Kigali to "immediately cease all forms of violence" in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

"We are concerned over the deteriorating security situation in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo," said a statement from Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, on Saturday.

He decried an "increase of attacks against civilians" by Congolese rebels and "the ongoing presence of other foreign armed groups," notably the anti-Kigali group known as the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR), "which continue to pose a threat to regional stability."

The statement added: "We reaffirm our strong commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of the DRC and strongly condemn the use of proxies."

Dujarric said the UN "fully supports" the efforts of the African Union, which recently tabbed Angolese President Joao Lourenco to mediate the crisis between Kinshasa and Kigali.

READ MORE:East Africa nations agree on troop deployment to DRC