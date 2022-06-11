WORLD
3 MIN READ
Israeli air strike causes 'significant' damage to airport in Syria
Israel has staged hundreds of strikes on targets in Syria over the years but Friday was the first time an air strike caused damage leading to the suspension of flights.
Israeli air strike causes 'significant' damage to airport in Syria
The airport is located south of the capital Damascus where Syrian opposition activists say Iran-backed militiamen are active and have arms depots. / Reuters
Bilge Nesibe KotanBilge Nesibe Kotan
June 11, 2022

An Israeli air strike that struck Damascus International Airport has caused “significant” damage to infrastructure and rendered the main runway unserviceable until further notice.

The statement by Syrian regime's transportation ministry on Saturday was the first detailing the extent of damage from Friday’s air strike.

Local media reported earlier that Syria suspended all flights to and from the airport and the ministry confirmed all flights were suspended because “some technical equipment stopped functioning at the airport."

Israel's military has declined to comment on the air strike.

Saturday’s statement said the runway had been damaged “in several locations” and that the strike also hit the airport’s second terminal building.

“As a result of these damages, incoming and outgoing flights through the airport were suspended until further notice,” it said.

READ MORE: Israel kills, wounds many in Syria

Suspension of flights

RECOMMENDED

The airport is located south of the capital Damascus where Syrian opposition activists say Iran-backed militiamen are active and have arms depots.

Israel has for years carried out strikes in the area, including one on May 21 that resulted in a fire near the airport leading to the postponement of two flights. 

However, Friday's incident was the first time an air strike caused damage leading to the suspension of flights at the airport.

Israel has staged hundreds of strikes on targets in Syria over the years but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations. 

It says it targets bases of Iran-allied militias, such as Lebanon’s Hezbollah group. 

The Syrian transportation ministry statement said civil aviation cadres and specialised units were working to remove debris and repair damage and that operations will resume as soon as flight safety can be ensured.

READ MORE:Israel 'strikes' Syrian regime positions near Damascus

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism
Dollar wobbles as investors see increasing risks
China executes 11 Myanmar telecom scam gang members
ASEAN urged to uphold rule of law as ‘unilateral actions’ threaten regional order
Three arrested over deadly attack at amateur football game in Mexico’s Guanajuato
Melania Trump's documentary premieres at the Kennedy Center ahead of global release
US judge blocks Trump policy targeting lawful refugees in Minnesota
Explosions, gunfire rock Niger capital near international airport
Vietnam hails upgrade of diplomatic ties with EU as 'historical milestone'
Starmer, Xi meet in China for talks on trade, security
Lawmaker among 15 dead in Colombia passenger plane crash
FBI carries out search at elections office in Georgia over alleged fraud in 2020 presidential vote
Rubio outlines US plan to oversee Venezuela's oil revenue
Trump troop deployments in US cities cost nearly $500m in 2025