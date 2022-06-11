WORLD
Heavy fighting erupts in Libya's capital
Gunfire and explosions rang out across Tripoli during the fighting, described by one resident as possibly the "heaviest" seen in the city for more than a decade.
The European Union's envoy to Libya, Jose Sabadell, on Saturday condemned the fighting as "shocking and shameful". / AFP
Hatem ShurrabHatem Shurrab
June 11, 2022

A night of clashes between militias in the heart of a residential district of the Libyan capital Tripoli has raised fears of escalating violence in the conflict-riven country. 

The intense fighting that erupted late Friday between two influential militias left at least one person dead and caused significant material damage, a security source told AFP.

It was the latest violence to rock the country as two rival prime ministers vie for power – the most recent episode of political infighting to fill the power vacuum left after the toppling of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

Footage aired by Libyan media showed civilians, including women pushing children in prams, fleeing on busy streets in a built-up area after being caught in the crossfire.

The fighting broke out in Souk Talat neighbourhood and pitted two militias, Al-Nawasi and the Stability Support Apparatus, against one another, said the security source.

It came amid tensions following the arrest of fighters from both militias, said the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

"The clashes stopped after mediation by a neutral military force (Brigade 444), which deployed a number of its armoured vehicles" in the area of the fighting, he added.

A video released overnight showed Libyan Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah ordering members of the force to intervene to secure the area and protect civilians.

The source said there had been no civilian casualties, but cited "material damage".

'Criminal militias'

By Saturday, normality had largely been restored to the area, but the violence sparked renewed outrage among residents.

"This situation is unacceptable and it is unbearable for civilians to be caught in an ambush that puts their lives at risk because of the settling of scores by criminal militias," 25-year-old student Maha Mokhtar told AFP news agency.

"What is the fault of these families who fled their homes?" she added.

'Shocking & shameful'

The European Union's envoy to Libya, Jose Sabadell, on Saturday condemned the fighting as "shocking and shameful".

"Arms were fired at a park where children run and play. Public spaces in Tripoli belong to families, not to men with guns," he wrote on Twitter.

Last month, politician Fathi Bashagha attempted to seize power by force, sparking pre-dawn clashes between armed groups supporting him and those backing interim premier Abdulhamid Dbeibah.

Dbeibah was appointed under a UN-led peace process early last year to lead a transition to elections set for December 2021, but the vote was indefinitely postponed.

In February, parliament appointed Bashagha, a one-time interior minister, to take over, arguing that Dbeibah's mandate had ended.

But Dbeibah has insisted he will only relinquish power to an elected administration.

SOURCE:AFP
