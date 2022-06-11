Berlin's interior ministry has said the danger of attacks by the PKK terror group against Türkiye's semi-state institutions in Germany remains.

The ministry told Anadolu Agency in a written reply on Friday that the terror group in Germany is mainly focused on the provision of logistics and financial support and the recruitment of new personnel.

The PKK's activities in the country also focus on holding numerous demonstrations and large events for propaganda purposes, the ministry said.

With around 14,500 followers, the PKK terror is "the biggest foreign extremist group" in Germany, according to the German domestic intelligence agency BfV’s annual security report released on Tuesday.

The ministry's reply said that the PKK has been trying to present the image of non-violence in Europe for years, though the risk of attacks by the group were not completely eliminated.

PKK supporters in the past have attacked the police and come face to face with Turkish groups during the demonstrations.

"There is a partial risk that deaths cannot be completely excluded in such clashes," the German response said.

