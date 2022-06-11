North Korea has appointed veteran diplomat Choe Son-hui as its first female foreign minister as Pyongyang pushes ahead with a blitz of sanctions-busting weapons tests and ignores US calls for talks.

Choe, who formerly served as the North's vice foreign minister, was tapped to lead the foreign ministry at a ruling party meeting overseen by leader Kim Jong Un, the state media KCNA reported on Saturday.

She replaces Ri Son Gwon, a hardline former military official who previously led talks with the South.

The appointment comes as the United States warned this month that North Korea is preparing to conduct a seventh nuclear test, and says it will again push for United Nations sanctions if that happens.

Kim vowed on Friday that he would use "power for power" to fight threats to the country's sovereignty, but did not mention a nuclear test and offered no details about how he would bolster military power.

"The right to self-defence is an issue of defending sovereignty, clarifying once again the Party's invariable fighting principle of power for power and head-on contest," state agency KCNA quoted Kim as saying in a meeting of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea.

Nuclear negotiator to foreign minister