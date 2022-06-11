Australia's new Labor-led government has reached a $583.58 million settlement over a controversial decision to scrap a French submarine deal.

Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said in a news conference in Sydney on Saturday that his government had reached a "fair and equitable" settlement with French military shipyard Naval Group.

Canberra hopes the move will help repair ties with Paris — after a rift triggered by last year's cancellation of the multi-billion-dollar order for submarines with Naval Group.

Soon after Albanese's announcement, France said the settlement allowed Paris and Canberra to "look to the future".

The cancellation of Canberra's order for a new conventional submarine fleet with Naval Group — valued at $40 billion in 2016 and reckoned to cost much more today — came after the previous government signed a security partnership with the US and Britain.

The trilateral deal was for a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines with US and British technology.

But the decision enraged Paris and triggered an unprecedented diplomatic crisis. It also infuriated China, the major rising power in the Indo-Pacific region.

'Shared principles and interests'