Jordanian and US officials have begun negotiations on ensuring control of southern Syria, where Iran and militias backed by Tehran could fill a vacuum created by an anticipated withdrawal of Russian troops.

Local insurgent sources confirmed the meetings at the Al-Tanf base, a military garrison in southern Syria controlled by the US.

The agenda of the US-Jordanian consultations are primarily on strengthening security coordination between the two countries and expanding cooperation between the kingdom’s forces and several armed groups fighting Syrian regime leader Bashar al-Assad’s forces.

According to members of Magawir al-Thawra—a US-backed rebel group in Syria—the meetings were organised at the request of Amman, which has increasingly expressed concern over increasing Iranian influence in Syria’s southern provinces and the parallel risks of “asset recovery” by Daesh, a term that refers to the possibility of the terrorist group regrouping and recapturing areas it had lost to the US-led forces.

Representatives of insurgent groups familiar with the content of the talks stress that the US-Jordanian dialogue was not aimed at fighting Assad’s army, which is known to be working closely with pro-Iranian forces.

Last month, King Abdullah II of Jordan said he was sure that Tehran and its proxies were trying to capitalise on Russia’s declining attention to the Syrian arena and increase their military presence. According to him, Amman foresees “a possible escalation of problems” at its borders.

He feared that a Russian withdrawal from southern Syria, to concentrate more on the Ukraine front, would allow Iran-backed militias to fill the void.

Against this background, insurgents operating in the al-Tanf zone and cooperating with the US make it clear that their goals and those of Amman are now closer than ever.

War against drugs

Russia’s reduced presence in Syria has been the subject of speculation since the start of the war in Ukraine.

As the opposition media noted, the number of Russian troops has decreased, for example, in the Deraa region. According to representatives of the 8th Brigade, formed from “reconciled” groups considered to be loyal to Russia, the situation was indicative that the Syrian theatre was no longer a priority for Moscow.

The balance in the region has not yet changed fundamentally, the Southerners argue, but they also say that this does not cancel out the “marked increase in drug smuggling operations and attempts to conquer Jordanian territory” by pro-Iranian forces.