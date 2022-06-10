More than 800 mosques in Germany have been the targets of threats and attacks since 2014, but most of the cases were not properly investigated.

Brandeilig, an initiative of rights group FAIR International, said in a report on Friday that it recorded nearly 840 incidents of attacks, vandalism and threats between 2014 and 2022.

A detailed analysis of the crimes in 2018 revealed that perpetrators remained unidentified in most of the attacks, fuelling further attacks against Muslim worship sites by neo-Nazis or left-wing extremists.

Among the 120 attacks recorded against mosques in 2018, only in nine cases perpetrators could be identified.

“This rate is a cause for concern,” Brandeilig’s experts stressed, pointing out that in at least 20 cases, which included arson, suspects intended to cause death or great bodily harm.

