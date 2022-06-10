President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said Türkiye is aiming to become a global hub for healthcare services.

"We are aiming to turn Türkiye into one of the hubs for healthcare services worldwide," Erdogan said at the inauguration of the Science, Technologies and Research Centre at Istanbul’s Bogazici University on Friday.

"Hopefully next year, the country will serve 1.5 million patients and is aiming to receive $10 billion in revenue from the global healthcare market," he added.

Erdogan highlighted the importance of the country's investments in the healthcare sector.

"In the past, our citizens were going abroad for their diagnosis and treatment and now from all around the world, millions of patients are coming to our country and they are spending billions of dollars for their health treatment," he said.