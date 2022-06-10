A helicopter with seven people on board, including four Turkish nationals, has gone missing in central Italy.

A single-engine red Agusta Koala helicopter took off from the Capannori Lucca Tassignano Airport in Lucca for Treviso on Thursday morning but soon disappeared from the radar, according to Italian daily Il Gazzettino.

Four Turkish nationals working for a Turkish private company were on board, diplomatic sources in Italy told Anadolu Agency on Friday.

Apart from the Turks and an Italian pilot, two Lebanese nationals were on the helicopter.

According to preliminary information, the helicopter disappeared at the border between Tuscany and Emilia-Romagna.