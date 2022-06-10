WORLD
4 MIN READ
US House panel accuses Trump of summoning mob that stormed Capitol
With a never-before-seen 12-minute video of the deadly violence and testimony from Donald Trump's inner circle, the committee contended that the ex-president's claims about election fraud led to the attack.
US House panel accuses Trump of summoning mob that stormed Capitol
The ongoing hearings may not change hearts or minds in politically polarised America, but the panel's investigation is intended to stand as a public record for history. / AP
By Sandip BARDHAN
June 10, 2022

A congressional panel investigating the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol last year has laid the blame firmly on Donald Trump.

The assault was hardly spontaneous but an “attempted coup”, and a direct result of the defeated president's effort to overturn the 2020 election, it said on Thursday night.

"Jan. 6 was the culmination of an attempted coup, a brazen attempt, as one rioter put it shortly after Jan. 6, to overthrow the government,” Democratic committee chief Bennie Thompson said during the hearing.

In her opening remarks, Liz Cheney, the Republican vice chairwoman of the panel, said: "President Trump summoned the mob, assembled the mob and lit the flame of this attack."

The first session — timed for prime time to reach as many Americans as possible — and five subsequent hearings will focus on Trump's role in the effort to return him to the Oval Office by disenfranchising millions of voters.

The panel aims to demonstrate that the violence was part of a broader — and ongoing — drive by Trump and his inner circle to illegitimately cling to power.

READ MORE:Trump's attorneys blame Democrats for 'hatred' against ex-president

Claims, counterclaims

Ahead of this fall's midterm elections, and with Trump considering another White House run, the committee's final report aims to account for the most violent attack on the Capitol since 1814.

RECOMMENDED

In a previously unseen video clip, the panel played a quip from former Attorney General Bill Barr, who testified that he told Trump the claims of a rigged election were completely wrong.

In another, the former president's daughter, Ivanka Trump, testified to the committee that she respected Barr's view that there was no election fraud. “I accepted what he said.”

Thursday's hearing also featured live testimony from two people.

Emmy-winning British documentary filmmaker Nick Quested testified about his experience shadowing members of the neo-fascist organisation, Proud Boys.

Capitol Police Officer Caroline Edwards, who was present at the breach of the first barricade, described sustaining head injuries in clashes with the Proud Boys, whose leader has been charged with seditious conspiracy.

The riot left more than 100 police officers injured as the crowd of pro-Trump rioters charged into the Capitol. At least nine people who were there died during and after the rioting.

Trump has defiantly dismissed the probe as a baseless "witch hunt", but the public hearings were uppermost in his mind on Thursday.

He fired off a tirade on his social media platform, defending the insurrection as "the greatest movement in the history of our Country to Make America Great Again".

READ MORE:Putin likens Russia clampdown on opposition to arresting US Capitol rioters

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism
Dollar wobbles as investors see increasing risks
China executes 11 Myanmar telecom scam gang members
ASEAN urged to uphold rule of law as ‘unilateral actions’ threaten regional order
Three arrested over deadly attack at amateur football game in Mexico’s Guanajuato
Melania Trump's documentary premieres at the Kennedy Center ahead of global release
US judge blocks Trump policy targeting lawful refugees in Minnesota
Explosions, gunfire rock Niger capital near international airport
Vietnam hails upgrade of diplomatic ties with EU as 'historical milestone'
Starmer, Xi meet in China for talks on trade, security
Venezuela's military and police pledge loyalty to interim president
Lawmaker among 15 dead in Colombia passenger plane crash
FBI carries out search at elections office in Georgia over alleged fraud in 2020 presidential vote
Rubio outlines US plan to oversee Venezuela's oil revenue