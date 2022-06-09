On March 2, 2022, Apple, among others, officially announced the suspension of sales in Russia.

Since then, the official Apple Online Store has been unavailable in the country, all shipments of devices have been stopped, and Apple Pay has been blocked. However, iPhones and MacBooks are still sold in Russia through other means.

But soon, the trade will be legal and all products will be available, including the new ones presented on June 6.

They will be imported into the country using the parallel import schemes, especially through friendly countries and neighbours like Kazakhstan.

New products

On June 6, Apple introduced the new MacBook Air and MacBook Pro with the M2 chip, which will have 25 percent more transistors and 50 percent more memory bandwidth than the previous Apple M1 chip. Apple, however, did not give an exact release date for the laptops. We only know that they will come out next month and that production has been slowed down due to the quarantine in China.

Also, the company has presented a new software, iOS 16, for the iPhone. The lock screen received most of the changes: it will become more personalized, will allow you to customize the font and colour of the time and date, there will be animated backgrounds and notifications will be moved to the bottom of the screen. The new software has been announced for the Apple Watch (watchOS 9), iPad (iPadOS 16) and Mac (macOS Ventura) as well.

In addition, the service Apple Pay Later was mentioned: it will allow fans of Apple devices to pay for purchases in four deferred payments within six weeks. For now, Apple says that no fees will be charged.

The price of a 'gray[АХ1]' iPhone

Although the company has pulled out from the Russian market, iPhones, particularly the SE 3 model, were brought to Russia through markets like Kazakhstan and put on sale in the country a month ago. Also, since then, people have been able to buy the iPad Air (5th generation) with an M1 processor and Mac Studio computers, too. The thing is that these devices, at Apple's request, passed all the necessary certifications in March 2022, including formal notification from the FSB.

But another reason for these sales is probably money. For example, the smartphone cost in May was 40-60 thousand roubles, depending on the supplier. Although at the Apple presentation in March, it was announced that its minimum price was $429: at the exchange rate at the time, it was about 30 thousand rubles.

At the same time, the corporation did not name the recommended price of the iPhone SE in Russia, since the shipments of their goods to the country had been stopped due to the sanctions.

Nevertheless, as of today, prices at official Russian retailers have dropped to almost the same level as in February.

"The reason for the stabilization is not so much the currency exchange rate as the fact that demand has dropped many times after the March peak. The Russian consumers have simply bought up everything they wanted for a long time," explains market expert Nikita Goryainov.