Israeli forces have raided several cities across the occupied West Bank, killing at least one Palestinian and injuring 10 others.

The Palestinian Health Ministry identified the deceased as Mahmoud Fayez Abu Ayhour, 27, who died after being shot in the stomach by Israeli forces on Thursday in the town of Halhul, north of the city of Hebron.

In a statement, the Palestinian Red Crescent said its crews dealt with seven injuries, one of them serious, including Abu Ayhour, during clashes with the Israeli army in the town of Halhul.

The Israeli army used live and rubber bullets, gas bombs and sound bombs to disperse Palestinians in the centre of Halhul, according to eyewitnesses.

The witnesses said the Israeli forces raided the centre of the town and closed a money exchange office.

In recent weeks, forty Palestinian civilians have been killed by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank, including Palestinian American Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh who was covering an Israeli raid in Jenin.

