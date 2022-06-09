TÜRKİYE
Türkiye calls on Greece to stop militarisation of Aegean islands
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reiterated that Türkiye will not relinquish its rights in the Aegean Sea and warned Athens to refrain from “dreams and actions that will result in regret just as it was a century ago.”
Erdogan was speaking at a ceremony marking the EFES-2022 military exercise, one of the largest planned drills of the Turkish army. / AA
June 9, 2022

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called on Greece to stop the militarisation of “(Aegean) islands with non-military status” and to act “in accordance with international agreements.”

Erdogan was speaking at a ceremony on Thursday in Türkiye's Aegean province of Izmir during the EFES-2022 military exercise, one of the largest planned drills of the Turkish army. 

"Greece is acting as if it is making touristic landings on Aegean islands,” Erdogan said, and addressing Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, he added: “You can't get anywhere with this.”

“Some Greek politicians are trying to remain relevant with words and actions that are far from reality, contrary to logic and law,” Erdogan said.

“Türkiye will not relinquish its rights in the Aegean Sea, will not hesitate to use its powers stemming from international agreements,” he stressed. 

'Contrary to law'

Referring to Greek acts in Aegean, Erdogan warned Athens to refrain from “dreams and actions that will result in regret just as it was a century ago,” and to “come to senses.”

"Türkiye does not violate anyone's rights and laws but it does not allow the violation of its own rights and laws either," Erdogan stressed. 

Erdogan also noted that his country would continue hydrocarbon resources exploration in the Black Sea and the Eastern Mediterranean, citing international law.

Speaking about fighting the PKK/YPG terrorists, Erdogan said Türkiye is gradually implementing its efforts to protect its borders (with Syria) at a secure zone of 30-km (18-mi) depth.

"We will not allow the establishment of terror corridors at the bottom of our country's borders," he said. 

