Leaked WhatsApp group chats belonging to the Alternative for Deutschland (AfD) party present a damning indictment of German politics. As far-right sentiments have been on the rise in Germany and across Europe over the last few years, the country's politicians have long had a laissez-faire attitude towards an issue that could become a national emergency.

Rights groups have noted record-breaking numbers of far-right attacks against ethnic and religious minorities last year. According to the government's own statistics, 23,000 far-right extremist attacks were recorded in 2020 – nearly 20 percent more than the year before.

But the leaks also paint a picture of serious concern to the government as 76 of AfD's 92 members of parliament were also members of the WhatsApp group in question.

Among the topics discussed were “regime change” through economic collapse and calls for former Chancellor Angela Merkel to be “jailed for life.”

A senior party official wrote, “Germany for the Germans" and suggested offering a training course on the topic "Expansion of the external borders!?" – echoing common neo-Nazi slogans.

But the AfD is no stranger to controversy; its leadership has a long record of making controversial statements in the past, some bordering on criminality.

These leaked statements present a direct challenge to German democratic values. While the German Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock, is about to pay an official visit to Türkiye, people in Germany of Turkish origin live in fear of far-right attacks.

In a press release before setting off on her trip, Foreign Minister Baerbock said, “A German and a Turkish heart beat in millions of people in Germany. Gone are the days when this was seen as a problem.”

Her sentiments might be sincere, but the image of Germany she paints couldn't be further from the truth. The Turkish Association of Germany repeatedly calls for equal opportunities, stricter laws against discrimination, and better protection from far-right attacks.

One in every five people in Germany comes from a migrant background, and many openly voice little to no trust in government institutions when it comes to being treated as equals to their white counterparts.

Mitigating the risk of far-right attacks poses a real challenge to the left-wing coalition government, which is under pressure to implement its 10-point action plan against the far-right.

But many observers of German politics say there are fears of a violent backlash from the far-right that are clearly validated by the leaks – fears that deep-seated political divisions where the far-right is willing to use violence are plausible.

In 2019, a German politician who had spoken in favour of refugees arriving in Germany was shot dead by a far-right extremist at his home. A few months later, in 2020, another far-right extremist shot and killed 11 people in the town of Hanau, with almost all victims coming from migrant backgrounds.

In scenarios of political division, it’s often the most vulnerable in society who become easy targets. Fears of far-right political groups radicalising and taking up violent actions are fast becoming manifest realities.

Staff at some of Germany's major mosques have been in consultation with security services to train on how to react in the event of a far-right terror attack. In some cases, mosques have even shared their building plans with security services should far-right terrorists attack the mosque and take hostages.