Police in New Delhi have filed a complaint against a suspended spokesperson for India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for "inciting people on divisive lines" on social media.

Many Muslim nations have condemned Nupur Sharma's remarks on Prophet Muhammad during a heated TV debate, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government facing a diplomatic backlash.

Delhi Police said on Thursday they had registered two preliminary complaints — known as first information reports — on the basis "of social media analysis against those trying to disrupt public tranquillity & inciting people on divisive lines".

"One pertains to Ms Nupur Sharma & the other against multiple social media entities," the department said on Twitter, without specifying what posts triggered the complaint and what the entities were.

Raging controversy

In India, the filing of a complaint is the first process in any police investigation and is typically followed by questioning of the accused.

Sharma did not immediately respond to a request for comment sent via a Twitter direct message. A BJP spokesperson did not answer his phone.

The BJP has suspended Sharma and asked its spokespeople to speak more responsibly in public. Another spokesperson, Naveen Kumar Jindal, has been expelled over comments he made about Islam on social media.

Tensions erupted in the country last week and unrest was reported in some parts after Sharma's comments against the Prophet.

The controversy also snowballed into a diplomatic challenge for Modi, who in recent years has cemented strong ties with energy-rich Islamic nations.