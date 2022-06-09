Thousands of mostly Venezuelan migrants have begun receiving temporary Mexican visas as they prepared to continue their trek toward the United States.

Immigration authorities in Huixtla town began slowly processing temporary visas for the migrants on Wednesday, which will allow them to stay in Mexico for 30 days without fear of being deported, said Luis Garcia Villagran, a coordinator with the Human Dignity Center NGO that is accompanying the caravan.

A Mexican government official confirmed to the AFP news agency that humanitarian visas were being issued to the migrants, but Garcia said the process was slow.

"We're going to the northern border! We're going with permits, without permits, with buses, without buses, however, they want," said Garcia Villagran.

"We will leave on foot... tomorrow Thursday at 6 am (1100 GMT)," he added.

The migrants had set up a temporary camp on a basketball court in the southern Mexican town of Huixtla, some 40 km from where they began their journey on Monday close to the Guatemala border.

Huixtla has become a sort of bottleneck for undocumented migrants arriving from Central America, leaving the national immigration center there overwhelmed.

The caravan of people fleeing poverty, violence and political oppression in their homelands, set off on Monday in the same week that US President Joe Biden hosts the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, with migration one of the main agenda items.

Stopping migration wave