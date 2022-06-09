The US House has voted for a bill that raises the minimum age to purchase a semi-automatic assault rifle in the country from 18 to 21, in an attempt to tackle the mass shooting sprees that has plagued the United States.

The House on Wednesday voted "yes" for the bill called "Protecting Our Kids Act" introduced by the Democrats by a margin of 228 to 199 with a small group of Republicans voting "no" on retaining the policy on a larger gun package.

The legislation would also ban large-capacity ammunition and other firearm equipment under the "Untraceable Firearms Act", which is aimed at tackling the regulations of firearms without serial numbers, known as "ghost guns."

The legislation has almost no chance of becoming law as the Senate pursues negotiations focused on improving mental health programs, bolstering school security and enhancing background checks.

However, the bill faces slim chances in the 50-50 Senate, where 60 votes are required to advance most legislation.

But it does allow Democratic legislators a chance to show voters where they stand.

Anti-gun rally