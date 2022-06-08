US President Joe Biden has reaffirmed support for Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido in a phone call, despite not including him in this week's major Latin America summit in Los Angeles.

Biden also said on Wednesday that the United States was ready to provide incentives to President Nicolas Maduro – who was also not invited – if the leftist leader negotiates a compromise with the opposition.

In a statement following Biden's call with Guaido while aboard Air Force One, the White House made clear it still considers him the "interim president" of Venezuela.

Biden "expressed his support for Venezuelan-led negotiations as the best path toward a peaceful restoration of democratic institutions, free and fair elections," the White House statement said.

"President Biden reaffirmed the United States is willing to calibrate sanctions policy as informed by the outcomes of negotiations that empower the Venezuelan people to determine the future of their country."

Former president Donald Trump in 2019 declared Maduro to be illegitimate following elections in which widespread irregularities were reported.

Trump ramped up sanctions in a bid to topple Maduro, who presided over a crumbling economy that led millions to flee.

