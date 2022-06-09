The number of people living in hunger in Brazil has surged 73 percent in the past two years, a "historic setback" for a country that had made huge gains against poverty, a report said.

Around 33.1 million people in Latin America's largest economy are living in hunger, up from 19.1 million in 2020, said Wednesday's report from the Brazilian Network for Research on Food Security.

That represents 15.5 percent of households in the country of 213 million people, according to the study, which was based on data collected between November 2021 and April 2022.

More than half the country – 125.2 million people – suffers food insecurity of some kind, meaning they are in hunger or do not know if they will have enough to eat in the near future, it added.

That figure was an increase of 7.2 percent from 2020.

Multiple factors

The "historic setback" is the result of "the ongoing dismantling of social policies, the worsening of the economic crisis, the increase in social inequalities and the second year of the Covid-19 pandemic," the report said.