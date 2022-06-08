The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has adopted a resolution criticising Iran for refusing to provide answers about uranium traces at three undeclared sites.

The 35-member IAEA Board of Governors passed the resolution brought by the US, UK, Germany and France with 30 votes in favour, according to Russian ambassador Mikhail Ulyanov on Wednesday.

In a tweet, he said Russia and China voted against the resolution, while India, Libya and Pakistan abstained.

"Countries which represent more than 1/2 of mankind didn't support the resolution," he added.

The resolution urges Iran to "act on an urgent basis to fulfill its legal obligations and take up immediately the IAEA director general’s offer of further engagement to clarify and resolve all outstanding safeguards issues," Iran's state-run news agency IRNA reported.

This came just hours after Iran announced plans to turn off some IAEA cameras at its nuclear sites, amid rising tensions between Tehran and the UN nuclear watchdog.

