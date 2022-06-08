TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye, Venezuela keen to take bilateral ties to 'next level'
Cooperation between the two countries in fields such as trade, energy, mining, health, tourism will be enhanced, President Erdogan said after talks with his Venezuelan counterpart Maduro in Ankara.
Türkiye, Venezuela keen to take bilateral ties to 'next level'
The two leaders oversaw the signing of three tourism, agriculture and economic agreements before the joint press conference. / AA
By Saim Kurubas
June 8, 2022

Türkiye will keep making efforts to enhance bilateral relations with Venezuela, the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

Addressing a joint press conference after talks with his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro in the capital Ankara, President Erdogan asserted that Türkiye has “always supported Venezuela and will continue to do so in the future”.

Both sides, he said, have the will to take bilateral relations to “the next level”.

There are many areas in which Türkiye and Venezuela can increase collaboration, including trade, energy, mining, construction, health and tourism, he emphasised.

“Our trade volume with Venezuela was about $150 million in 2019. We doubled it by 2020 and took it up to $850 million in 2021,” he said, adding that Türkiye’s aim is to boost the figure to $3 billion in the near future.

READ MORE: Venezuela's Maduro visits 'sister nation' Türkiye to deepen ties

RECOMMENDED

'Türkiye plays a 'very important' geopolitical role'

Erdogan said that as part of continuing efforts to improve bilateral ties, a Turkish government delegation will be heading to Venezuela next month.

Maduro lauded Türkiye’s growing global influence, saying the country plays a “very important” geopolitical role in the world.

He also said that Türkiye always supported Venezuela during the most challenging times.

The two leaders also oversaw the signing of three tourism, agriculture and economic agreements before the joint press conference.

READ MORE: Top Turkish diplomat visits Venezuela to boost ties

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Japan sees record number of child suicides in second consecutive year
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress
Iran warns Trump may start a war but cannot control 'how it ends'
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism
Dollar wobbles as investors see increasing risks
China executes 11 Myanmar telecom scam gang members
ASEAN urged to uphold rule of law as ‘unilateral actions’ threaten regional order
Three arrested over deadly attack at amateur football game in Mexico’s Guanajuato
Melania Trump's documentary premieres at the Kennedy Center ahead of global release
US judge blocks Trump policy targeting lawful refugees in Minnesota
Explosions, gunfire rock Niger capital near international airport
Vietnam hails upgrade of diplomatic ties with EU as 'historical milestone'
Starmer, Xi meet in China for talks on trade, security
Venezuela's military and police pledge loyalty to interim president