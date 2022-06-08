The nascent foundation of the Open Balkan initiative emerged in the 2010s, aiming to carve out a space between the Balkan countries for discussions over regional cooperation and the boosting of cross-border trade.

On October 10, 2019, an agreement was signed by Serbia, Albania and North Macedonia in the Serbian city of Novi Sad intending to facilitate social and economic activity between the Balkan countries.

The trio, however, hit a roadblock as the neighbouring Balkan states Kosovo, Bosnia and Montenegro outrightly rejected the proposal.

Signs of a thaw finally appeared on May 25 this year, when Dritan Abazovic, the Prime Minister of Montenegro, confirmed that he would attend the “Open Balkan Summit” scheduled to take place in Ohrid, North Macedonia, between June 7-8.

Vuk Vuksanovic, senior researcher at the Belgrade Centre for Security Policy, tells TRT World that Montenegro's stance towards this initiative was conditioned by its relationship with Serbia rather than the initiative itself.

“This has always been Montenegro's rationale: claiming that this initiative would lead to some form of leadership for Belgrade. However, it was a bit unrealistic to believe that this initiative intended to foster Greater Serbia or the Serbian World when Serbia is partnering with Albania as part of this initiative,” Vuksanovic says.

For Abazovic, the recently appointed premier, Open Balkans or any regional initiative that can accelerate European integration is something the country should accept. He also said that he still hasn’t heard any valid argument about why the Open Balkan initiative is bad for Montenegro.

But why did Montenegro take so long to embrace the Open Balkan initiative?

Montenegro, Kosovo and Bosnia and Herzegovina’s general argument is that they believe that no regional initiative can be successful without the European Union’s involvement. For them, the elephant in the room is Serbia and its disputes — both big and small — with neighbouring countries.

They also accuse Serbia of having an expansionist vision that the country seeks to pursue through economic dominance. Serbia, on the other hand, doesn't recognise Kosovo and has several pending nationalist issues with Bosnia and Montenegro.

According to Kosovo, Montenegro and Bosnia and Herzegovina, the easing of travel and trade within the Balkan states has already been covered by CEFTA, an international trade agreement between countries in southeastern Europe, and other bilateral agreements amongst regional countries.

Therefore, Montenegro did not want to take what might seem like a detour from EU accession, nor did it want to participate in anything that seemed to be dominated by Serbia.

Montenegro is also treading with caution in light of Serbia's ambitions to become a regional powerhouse and dominate the other Balkan states. Furthermore, Montenegro believes that Serbia will reap far bigger economic benefits from the initiative than other member states since the country is the largest producer of agricultural and food products.

This Open Balkan initiative will probably not accelerate the EU membership process because the slowdown is partly related to the EU's own internal problems and lack of a comprehensive enlargement strategy. However, by supporting this initiative, EU leaders give hope to the region's countries on their path to EU membership. There have recently been many internal problems in the EU, from migration to the democracy crisis — and since the start of the war in Ukraine, the EU is reformulating itself by soliciting more support from the US and trying to reduce its energy dependence on Russia.