Talks aiming to restore political order in post-coup Sudan have begun with military leaders at the table and the main civilian groups boycotting.

"It is important to not let this moment slip", United Nations special representative Volker Perthes told reporters on Wednesday in Khartoum.

"We are asking everybody to work with one another in good faith".

Wednesday's talks were attended by military officials, representatives from several political parties, and senior members from ex-rebel groups.

But Sudan's main civilian bloc, the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) – which was ousted from power in the coup – as well as the influential Umma party have refused to take part.

Members from the resistance committees, informal groups which emerged during the 2019 protests against the then president Omar al Bashir and which have led calls for recent anti-coup rallies, were also absent.

The meeting "does not address the nature of the crisis" and any political process should work on "ending the coup and establishing a democratic civilian authority", the FFC said in a statement earlier this week.

The Umma Party said the objective of the talks was "undefined" and the political climate "was not fully prepared."

READ MORE: Sudan's military lifts state of emergency imposed since coup

Deepening unrest