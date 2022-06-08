Exactly two years ago, in the summer of 2020, relations between China and India hit their nadir. Soldiers of the nuclear-armed neighbours were engaged in hand-to-hand combat in the high ridges of Ladakh in the western Himalayas using clubs and rocks. Many casualties on both sides were reported.

It was expected—and reported widely—that the two Asian giants may compete militarily, pushing India ‘closer to the West’, giving a fillip to the United States-led bloc’s plans to ‘persuade New Delhi to become a closer military and economic partner to confronting China’s ambitions.’

None of the two predictions came about.

Rather, Delhi and Beijing are engaging at multiple levels and even backing each other at international forums if it suits their mutual interests. In contrast, India is way more careful with the US, once described as a “natural ally” of New Delhi.

How it all changed

Since the arrival of the Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, India was treading carefully with both Washington and Beijing, avoiding any diplomatic friction — a difficult balancing act as US and China are growing apart militarily and economically.

But India remained committed to both, with Modi campaigning for Donald Trump and firmly embracing China, considering its deep ties with Indian manufacturers and traders. Thus, Modi visited China five times in five years — the highest by any Indian Prime Minister — and met his Chinese counterpart President Xi Xinping 18 times, a record of sorts.

However, Modi’s trapeze act went haywire when his deputy and Home Minister Amit Shah unilaterally announced that both Pakistan-administered Kashmir and Aksai Chin — a 38,000-square kilometre mountainous upland administered by China — are “an integral part of India.”

Realising the risk of drawing China into the Kashmir conflict, India’s most sought after diplomat and Foreign Minister S Jaishankar rushed to China soon after but failed to stop the face-off in Ladakh in May-June 2020, followed by several clashes on the China-India border.

But despite the Hindutva brigade’s frantic calls to act against China and the West’s interest in widening the gap between the world's two most populous countries, India’s deeply nationalist Prime Minister refused to challenge China militarily after the death of at least 20 Indian soldiers in Ladakh.

Reasons and results

India’s primary and main interest in improving its relationship with China is trade. China is a consistent trading partner of India, often displacing the US as recently as 2021-22, with total trade volume crossing $125 billion.

Secondly, China’s defence spending in 2021 is nearly four times India's – $293 billion to $76 billion.

Thirdly, as China’s naval clout grew, the Indian government had to consider that “55 percent of India’s trade passes through the South China Sea and Malacca Straits”.

There are plenty of other bilateral and multilateral issues at stake as well.

India’s refusal to act hastily yielded results in the spring of 2022 when Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi visited India. The visit itself is a sign of thaw in relations.

In a post-meeting press conference, Jaishankar said that the relationship is “not” normal as “the situation in the border areas is abnormal,” yet India and China have been in regular touch since the Ladakh stand-off.

“Foreign Minister Wang Yi and I have been in touch with each other over the last two years, even if we had not visited each other’s country,” the Indian Foreign Minister said. He added that they met in Moscow in September 2020, Dushanbe in July and September 2021 and have had several telephonic conversations.

“The focus of these interactions has naturally been on the situation in our border areas. Our meeting had led to an understanding on disengagement and de-escalation. The challenge, of course, has been to implement it on the ground.”

In addition, India and China had 15 rounds of talks between Senior Commanders and “progress”—said Jaishankar—“has been achieved on several friction points from the disengagement perspective”. Clearly, the relationship was not “war-like” as many think tanks, media and self-styled policy experts predicted.

At the end of May, a routine meeting of the ‘Working Mechanism for Consultation & Coordination on India-China Border Affairs’ was held while senior sector commanders’ meetings continued. Moreover, in a significant development, China joined India and four other countries in signing an agreement in Tajikistan, sharing South, Central and East Asia’s security concerns emanating out of Afghanistan.

“Significantly, while not naming the US or any other Western country, the joint statement India signed on to mentioned the 'view' that countries responsible for the current situation in Afghanistan should fulfil their 'obligations' for the economic reconstruction of Afghanistan,” reported India’s widely-circulated newspaper, Times of India.

But possibly, the most significant statement was made by Jaishankar last Friday (June 3), asking the West not to refrain from meddling in the India-China relationship.

“We have a difficult relationship with China. We are perfectly capable of managing it. If I get global understanding and support, obviously, it will also help me. But this idea that I do a transaction, I come in conflict one because it will help in conflict two, that’s not how the world works,” he added.