The YPG/PKK terror group has deployed US-made anti-tank TOW missiles in northern Syria's Manbij region, with their barrels aimed at areas controlled by the Turkish Armed Forces and the Syrian National Army.

According to the photos and videos obtained by Anadolu Agency on Wednesday, terrorists were seen observing the area towards Jarablus, which was cleared in Türkiye-backed anti-terror operations.

Among some Russian- and US-made weapons, one of the YPG/PKK terrorists was spotted with the TOW missile, known as the most effective weapon against armoured vehicles.

TOW, a US-made anti-tank missile, can be effective against armoured vehicles on land in harsh environments or conditions.

The YPG/PKK terror group often mounts attacks on Jarabulus, Afrin, and Azaz from the Manbij and Tel Rifaat areas in Syria.

The YPG/PKK terrorists often target Turkish security forces who provide security in the areas controlled by the Turkish Armed Forces and the Syrian National Army, and try to infiltrate the positions of Syrian opposition fighters from regions that the terror group was supposed to withdraw from under the agreements with the US and Russia.

'Terror groups upped the ante against Türkiye'

Meanwhile, Türkiye's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said at a joint news conference with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday that terrorist groups threatening war-torn Syria had also upped the ante against Türkiye.

In his part, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov protested US support for "terror organisations," acting in Syria.