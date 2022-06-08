WORLD
1 MIN READ
At least one killed after a vehicle ploughs into pedestrians in Berlin
It was unclear whether the incident was the result of an accident or whether the driver had intentionally driven into the crowd.
At least one killed after a vehicle ploughs into pedestrians in Berlin
The suspected driver of the vehicle was detained.
By Meryem Demirhan
June 8, 2022

At least one person has been killed and 30 others were injured as car ploughed into crowd in Berlin, German authorities have said.

Berlin police spokesperson Martin Dams said the incident happened near the popular Kurfuerstendamm shopping boulevard in the west of the German capital on Wes

He said the suspected driver of the vehicle was detained. 

It was unclear whether the incident was the result of an accident or whether the driver had intentionally driven into the crowd, Dams said.

RECOMMENDED

He couldn't immediately confirm a report by public broadcaster RBB that at least 10 people had been injured.

READ MORE: At least three killed as vehicle ploughs into crowd in Germany

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Japan sees record number of child suicides in second consecutive year
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress
Iran warns Trump may start a war but cannot control 'how it ends'
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism
Dollar wobbles as investors see increasing risks
China executes 11 Myanmar telecom scam gang members
ASEAN urged to uphold rule of law as ‘unilateral actions’ threaten regional order
Three arrested over deadly attack at amateur football game in Mexico’s Guanajuato
Melania Trump's documentary premieres at the Kennedy Center ahead of global release
US judge blocks Trump policy targeting lawful refugees in Minnesota
Explosions, gunfire rock Niger capital near international airport
Vietnam hails upgrade of diplomatic ties with EU as 'historical milestone'
Starmer, Xi meet in China for talks on trade, security
Venezuela's military and police pledge loyalty to interim president