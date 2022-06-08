WORLD
Over a dozen dead after bus falls into deep ravine in Pakistan
The exact cause of the crash was not immediately known and there were no survivors, authorities in southwestern Balochistan province say.
The accident happened in the district of Qilla Saifullah in Balochistan province. / AP Archive
By Meryem Demirhan
June 8, 2022

A speeding bus veered off a narrow mountain road and plummeted into a ravine in a remote area of southwest Pakistan, killing 22 passengers including women and children, a government official has said.

The accident happened on Wednesday in the district of Qilla Saifullah in Balochistan province.

Deputy District Administrator Mohammad Qasim said rescuers were still trying to transport the bodies to a nearby hospital. 

There were apparently no survivors, he added.

The exact cause of the crash was not immediately known.

Authorities said the weather was fine at the time of the crash, and that police officers were looking into possible mechanical problems or human error as witnesses said the bus appeared to be speeding when it lost control and fell into a ravine.

Eyewitness Abdul Ali said that he was traveling on the same road on motorcycle when he saw a small bus going faster, skidding and falling into a ravine.

Poor road infrastructure

Qillah Saifullah is located about 200 kilometres north of Quetta, the capital of Baluchistan province.

Pakistan’s President Arif Alvi and other government officials expressed sorrow over the tragic accident, and ordered authorities to make arrangements to deliver the bodies of passengers to their families.

Deadly road accidents such as this one are common in Pakistan due to poor road infrastructure and disregard for traffic laws, as well as poorly maintained vehicles.

In July of last year, a jam-packed bus carrying mostly labourers traveling home for a major Muslim holiday rammed into a container truck on a busy highway in central Pakistan, killing at least 33 people.

READ MORE:Dozens killed in bus crash in Pakistan ahead of Eid holiday

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
