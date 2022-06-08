A speeding bus veered off a narrow mountain road and plummeted into a ravine in a remote area of southwest Pakistan, killing 22 passengers including women and children, a government official has said.

The accident happened on Wednesday in the district of Qilla Saifullah in Balochistan province.

Deputy District Administrator Mohammad Qasim said rescuers were still trying to transport the bodies to a nearby hospital.

There were apparently no survivors, he added.

The exact cause of the crash was not immediately known.

Authorities said the weather was fine at the time of the crash, and that police officers were looking into possible mechanical problems or human error as witnesses said the bus appeared to be speeding when it lost control and fell into a ravine.

Eyewitness Abdul Ali said that he was traveling on the same road on motorcycle when he saw a small bus going faster, skidding and falling into a ravine.