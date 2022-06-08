The World Bank's executive board has approved $1.49 billion of additional financing for Ukraine to help pay wages for government and social workers, expanding the bank's total pledged support to over $4 billion.

The World Bank said in a statement on Tuesday that the latest funding is supported by financing guarantees from Britain, the Netherlands, Lithuania and Latvia.

The project is also being supported by parallel financing from Italy and contributions from a new Multi-Donor Trust Fund.

Ukraine has said that it needs at least $5 billion per month in the near term to keep its government operating amid continued fighting that has shut down vast portions of its economy.

