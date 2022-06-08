The heads of the defence forces of the member states of the East African Community (EAC) bloc have agreed on the "urgent" need to deploy a regional force to help end violence by militant groups in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

This was announced at the end of a two-day meeting on Tuesday in the town of Goma, the capital of North Kivu province.

"After assessing the current security situation in eastern DRC, the chiefs of defence forces agreed on initial modalities for the urgent deployment of a regional force in DRC," Sylvain Ekenge, the spokesperson for the governor of North Kivu, told reporters without elaborating.

The army chiefs stated that setting up a regional military force would "assist in the restoration of peace and security," he added.

The meeting aimed to concretise one of the resolutions adopted at a summit of heads of state of the EAC on April 21 in Kenya's capital Nairobi.

The EAC had appealed to local armed groups in the country to join a political process to address their grievances or "be handled militarily."

It urged foreign armed groups, including Uganda's Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), to "disarm and return unconditionally and immediately to their respective countries of origin."

DRC-Rwanda tussle