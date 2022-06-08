More than 50 Italian organised crime clans, including the 'Ndrangheta, with thousands of members, are operating in Australia, the country's police have warned.

These groups work in league with their Italian partners and are "washing billions of dollars a year through the Australian economy," controlling the illegal drugs trade, and perpetuating violence through local affiliates, Nigel Ryan, assistant commissioner of the Australian Federal Police (AFP), said on Tuesday.

He said the AFP plans to target these organised crime groups "by attacking their finances, communications and operations."

"We have about 51 Italian organised crime clans in Australia. We have identified 14 confirmed 'Ndrangheta clans across Australia, involving thousands of members," said Ryan.

"The 'Ndrangheta are not just an Australian problem – they are a global problem and they are responsible for trafficking 70 percent of the world's cocaine. In Australia, they are also responsible for cannabis and methamphetamine trafficking."

The 'Ndrangheta, according to Ryan, "are flooding Australia with illicit drugs and are pulling the strings of Australian outlaw motorcycle gangs" that he said were responsible for "some of the most significant violence" in the country.

Operation Ironside