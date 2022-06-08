Wednesday, June 8, 2022

Ukraine city of Sievierodonetsk now largely under Russian control: governor

Russian forces control most of the strategic Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk and are heavily shelling the twin city of Lysychansk, causing major damage, the governor of Luhansk region has said.

In an online post, Serhiy Gaidai also said there was no chance of Ukrainian troops in the Luhansk region being encircled.

Russian forces temporarily control 90 percent of the region, he added.

Ukraine’s Zelenskiy: Sievierodonetsk defenders are inflicting big losses

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday said defenders in the city of Sievierodonetsk were inflicting major losses on Russian troops during what he called a very fierce and very difficult battle.

“In many respects, the fate of the Donbas is being decided there,” he said in an online address.

UN chief warns impact of Ukraine conflict on world is worsening

UN chief Antonio Guterres has said that the consequences for the world of Russia's offensive in Ukraine are worsening, with 1.6 billion people likely to be affect.

"The war's impact on food security, energy and finance is systemic, severe, and speeding up", the Secretary-General said, presenting the UN's second report into the repercussions of the conflict.

He added that "for people around the world, the war is threatening to unleash an unprecedented wave of hunger and destitution, leaving social and economic chaos in its wake". Guterres said that while this year's food crisis is "about lack of access", next year's "could be about lack of food".

Ukraine's Zelenskyy meets philanthropist Howard Buffett, discusses rebuilding

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he has met US philanthropist Howard Buffett, son of billionaire investor Warren Buffett, in Kiev and discussed ways to help rebuild the country.

"We discussed assistance that would be valuable for our state. I offered him the chance to join projects restoring irrigation systems in the Odessa region, supporting our people, (and) mine clearance", Zelenskyy said in a tweet.

Buffett is a director of Berkshire Hathaway Inc, the conglomerate founded by his father, and CEO of the Howard G. Buffett Foundation, which had assets of $529 million at the end of 2020, said on its website that its priorities are global food security, conflict mitigation and public safety.

Finance body: Russia economy to shrink by 15%

Hard hit by sanctions since the February 24 offensive in Ukraine, Russia’s economy will shrink by 15 percent this year and another 3 percent in 2023, wiping out 15 years of economic gains, according to the Institute of International Finance, a global banking trade group.

The finance institute argued that the sanctions, partly by encouraging foreign companies to abandon Russia, “are unraveling its economy, wiping out more than a decade of economic growth, and some of the most meaningful consequences have yet to be felt’’.

'Russian aggression', not sanctions, fuels grain crisis - Kiev

Ukraine has said that Moscow's aggression was responsible for a global grain crisis, dismissing Russian claims that Western sanctions on Moscow had sent prices soaring.

"We have been actively communicating, the president and myself, about the true cause of this crisis: it is Russian aggression, not sanctions," Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said during a briefing with Ukrainian journalists released on social media.

Sanctions must be lifted for Russian grain to reach markets - Kremlin

The Kremlin said that Western sanctions against Moscow must be lifted before Russian grain could be delivered to international markets.

"President (Vladimir) Putin said that in order for Russian grain volumes to be delivered to international markets, direct and indirect sanctions against Russia must be lifted," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call.

He said the sanctions, which the West imposed in response to Russia's operation in Ukraine, were affecting shipping insurance, payments, and access to European ports."

He added that "no substantive discussions" about lifting them were taking place.

Ukraine dismisses Moscow’s assurances over grain shipments as ‘empty words’

Ukraine dismissed as "empty words" assurances from Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov that Moscow will not use the situation to its advantage if Kiev allows grain shipments to leave safely via the Black Sea.

"Military equipment is required to protect the coastline and a navy mission to patrol the export routes in the Black Sea. Russia cannot be allowed to use grain corridors to attack southern Ukraine," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko tweeted.

Russian proxies plan vote in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region on joining Russia

The Russian-installed administration in the occupied part of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region plans to stage a referendum later this year on joining Russia, Russian news agencies quoted one of its members as saying.

"The people will determine the future of the Zaporizhzhia region. The referendum is scheduled for this year," the official, Vladimir Rogov, was quoted by TASS as saying, giving no further details about the timing.

Around 60 percent of the region is under Russian control, part of a swathe of southern Ukraine that Moscow seized early in the war, including most of neighbouring Kherson province where Russian-installed officials have also discussed plans for a referendum.

Microsoft cuts Russia operations

Microsoft Corp is substantially cutting its business in Russia, in response to Moscow's attacks on Ukraine, Bloomberg News reported.

The company, which suspended the sales of its products in Russia in March, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.