Greece’s militarisation of islands in the eastern Aegean Sea is a violation of long-standing international treaties, and the continuation of this violation will bring up the islands’ sovereignty for discussion, Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has said.

"The sovereignty of the islands will be questioned if (Greece) does not end its violation", Cavusoglu told a news conference on Tuesday in the Turkish capital Ankara alongside his North Macedonian counterpart Bujar Osmani.

Noting that the actions of Greece came as no surprise, Cavusoglu said Athens and Ankara have "many differences".

The foreign minister stressed that the Aegean islands were given to Greece as part of 1923 Treaty of Lausanne and 1947 Treaty of Paris on the condition that they were kept demilitarised.

Any troops or weapons on the islands are strictly forbidden.

"This status of the islands has been violated by Greece", Cavusoglu stressed, urging Athens to abide by international law.

'Demagogic rhetoric'