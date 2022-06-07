Türkiye's communications director has said that NATO should focus on determining common enemies, urging the security alliance to show the same sincerity to every member state's security concerns.

"Today's global threats are much more complex ... it is of great importance for NATO to be able to increase solidarity and cohesion by taking into account the security concerns of its member states", Fahrettin Altun on Tuesday told a panel discussion titled NATO In The 21st Century: Challenges, Partnerships and Enlargement in the capital Ankara.

"The importance of the indivisibility of security within the alliance must be clearly understood, and in this direction, a joint fight against terrorism must be carried out", he said.

Commenting on Sweden and Finland's NATO bids, Altun said their admission could be a threat to the bloc's future unless they take "a clear position on the fight against terrorism".

It is out of the question for Türkiye to approach membership bids of the countries positively unless they take a "sufficiently determined position on the terrorist organisation", he said, referring to the PKK.

READ MORE: Türkiye to NATO chief: Our security concerns based on legitimate grounds

'Ankara traditionally supports NATO expansion'