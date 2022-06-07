Germany’s domestic intelligence chief has admitted that the country has become a platform for the PKK terror organisation’s fundraising and recruitment activities targeting Türkiye.

“The PKK is organising various fundraising campaigns in Germany", Thomas Haldenwang, head of the German domestic intelligence agency BfV, told a news conference in Berlin on Tuesday.

The group is "then using this money to finance terror attacks in Türkiye”, he added.

Haldenwang said the PKK terror organisation is also using various associations in Germany to recruit young people as foreign fighters, who are then sent to Türkiye, Syria, or Iraq.

“The PKK remains an international terror organisation, it continues violent attacks, killings in the region”, he stressed.

READ MORE: Türkiye's concerns should be taken seriously: Germany

'PKK raised $17.8M in Germany last year'

According to the BfV’s annual security report released on Tuesday, the PKK terror organisation is "the biggest foreign extremist group" in Germany, with around 14,500 followers.