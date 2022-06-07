TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye working with Russia-Ukraine to agree on grain export plan: Akar
Ukraine could export a maximum of two million tonnes of grains a month if Russia agrees to lift its blockade, Ukrainian officials say.
Türkiye working with Russia-Ukraine to agree on grain export plan: Akar
Turkish Defence Minister said the four sides are working out how mines floating off the port of Odessa and elsewhere along Ukraine's coast will be cleared. / AP
By Meryem Demirhan
June 7, 2022

Türkiye is coordinating closely with Russia and Ukraine to agree a plan that would re-start grain exports from Ukrainian ports even as conflict rages elsewhere in the country.

The United Nations-driven plan would open a safe shipping corridor to address a global food crisis brought on by Russia's military attack in February which halted Ukraine's Black Sea grain exports.

Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said the four sides are working out how mines floating off the port of Odessa and elsewhere along Ukraine's coast will be cleared and who will do it, and who would safeguard the corridor.

"We are making efforts to conclude this as soon as possible," he told reporters in embargoed remarks after a cabinet meeting late on Monday.

"A lot of progress has been made on this issue" and technical planning continues, he said.

READ MORE:Türkiye 'most successful' in conflict mediation: Ukraine

RECOMMENDED

'Observation mechanism'

Türkiye neighbours Ukraine and Russia at sea and has said it is ready to take on a role within an "observation mechanism" if a deal is reached.

That could involve Turkish naval escorts for tankers leaving Ukraine and heading toward Türkiye's straits onward to world markets.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu hosts his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov for talks on the plan on Wednesday.

READ MORE:Turkish ship rescues over 50 Russian sailors from naval cruiser Moskva

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Japan sees record number of child suicides in second consecutive year
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress
Iran warns Trump may start a war but cannot control 'how it ends'
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism
Dollar wobbles as investors see increasing risks
China executes 11 Myanmar telecom scam gang members
ASEAN urged to uphold rule of law as ‘unilateral actions’ threaten regional order
Three arrested over deadly attack at amateur football game in Mexico’s Guanajuato
Melania Trump's documentary premieres at the Kennedy Center ahead of global release
US judge blocks Trump policy targeting lawful refugees in Minnesota
Explosions, gunfire rock Niger capital near international airport
Vietnam hails upgrade of diplomatic ties with EU as 'historical milestone'
Starmer, Xi meet in China for talks on trade, security
Venezuela's military and police pledge loyalty to interim president