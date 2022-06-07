Thousands of migrants have left southern Mexico with the intention of heading to the United States, where the Summit of the Americas is under way with migration on the agenda.

Luis Garcia Villagran, the coordinator at the Human Dignity Center NGO accompanying the caravan, said there would be "more than 15,000" people in the group, which the AFP news agency watched depart the city of Tapachula.

"We say to the leaders of the countries that are today meeting at the Summit of the Americas, that migrant women and children, migrant families, we are not currency exchange for political and ideological interests," said Garcia.

"We are walking for our freedom because we have the right to migrate."

US President Joe Biden, the host of the summit in Los Angeles, is hoping to reach a regional agreement on migration.

'Migrants are not criminals'

His plans took a hit earlier on Monday, however, when Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, whose country Central American migrant caravans pass through en route to the United States, announced he would not be attending the summit.