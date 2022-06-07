Tuesday, June 7, 2022

Over 1,000 Ukrainian defenders 'brought to Russia'

More than 1,000 Ukrainian soldiers who surrendered in the city of Mariupol have been transferred to Russia for investigation, Tass news agency reported, citing a Russian law enforcement source.

If confirmed, the news could undermine already troubled peace talks between the two sides. Kiev is seeking the handover of all the estimated 2,000 defenders from the Azovstal plant in a prisoner swap, but Russian lawmakers have demanded that some of the soldiers be put on trial.

"More than 1000 people from Azovstal were brought to Russia. Law enforcement organs are working with them closely," Tass quoted the source as saying. It did not give details about what might happen next. The source also told Tass that later on, more Ukrainian prisoners would be sent to Russia.

Russia claims advances in Ukraine amid fierce fighting

Russia has claimed to have taken control of 97 percent of one of the two provinces that make up Ukraine's Donbass, bringing the Kremlin closer to its goal of fully capturing the eastern industrial heartland of coal mines and factories.

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu claimed that 97% of the Luhansk region has already been “liberated” by Moscow’s forces. And it appears that Russia now occupies roughly half of Donetsk province, according to officials.

After abandoning its bungled attempt to storm Kiev two months ago, Russia declared that taking the entire Donbass is its main objective.

Russian MPs vote to quit European Court of Human Rights

Russian lawmakers have passed legislation that finalises Moscow's exit from the jurisdiction of the European Court of Human Rights.

"The European Court of Human Rights has become an instrument of political battle against our country in the hands of Western politicians", Vyacheslav Volodin, speaker of lower house of parliament, the State Duma, said following the vote.

Russia holding 600 Ukrainians at Kherson, Kiev says

Ukraine has accused Russian forces of detaining some 600 people, mainly journalists and pro-Kiev elements in the southern region of Kherson, which Moscow's military now holds in its grip.

"According to our information, some 600 people are ... being held in specially converted basements in the region of Kherson," said Tamila Tacheva, the Ukraine presidency's permanent representative in the Crimea, the peninsula to the south of Kherson which Moscow annexed in 2014.

Tacheva said the bulk of those being held were "journalists and militants" who organised "pro-Ukrainian gatherings" in Kherson (city) and the region around it after it was occupied by Russian forces in the wake of the offensive launched in late February.

Ukraine presses to buy Israel's Iron Dome

Ukraine’s ambassador is urging Israel to sell its Iron Dome rocket interception system and provide anti-tank missiles to defend civilians against Russia’s offensive.

Yevgen Korniychuk stopped short of accusing Israel of blocking the sale of the missile defence system. But he wants the Israeli government to back up its verbal support for Ukraine with military assistance.

At a news conference in Tel Aviv, he said Ukraine wants to buy the Iron Dome system, contending that the United States would not oppose such a sale.

Top Russian, Turkish diplomats to discuss resuming Russia-Ukraine peace talks

Moscow has said that the Russian and Turkish foreign ministers will discuss the resumption of the Russia-Ukraine peace talks at a meeting scheduled for Wednesday in Turkish capital Ankara.

In a statement on its official website, the Russian Foreign Ministry said the two top diplomats will also discuss the condition and prospects of the Russia-Türkiye relations.

The ministry noted that the Russian-Turkish political dialogue has kept its high intensity since the beginning of the year as the presidents of the two countries have spoken over the phone nine times, while the foreign ministers apart from a phone conversation had a personal meeting in Türkiye's Mediterranean province of Antalya on March 16.

Ukrainian forces finding it hard to hold centre of Sievierodonestk - official

Ukrainian forces are finding it hard to stave off Russian attacks in the centre of Sievierodonestk, but Moscow's forces do not control the city, the governor of Luhansk region has said.

In an online post, Serhiy Gaidai also said Russian troops were constantly shelling Sievierodonetsk's twin city Lysychansk, which lies across the Siverskiy Donets river.

Zelenskyy says battlefield stalemate with Russia is not an option for Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Kiev will not settle for a battlefield stalemate with Russia and that it aims to regain control of all its territory occupied by Moscow.

"We have already lost too many people to simply cede our territory," he said by video link at an event hosted by FT Live, in which he added that a stalemate was "not an option" for Kiev.

Kiev has previously said that Russian forces now occupy about 20 percent of Ukrainian territory, including swathes of its east and south.

Ukraine opposes IAEA visit to Russian-occupied nuclear plant

Ukraine has said that it opposes any visit by the head of the UN's nuclear watchdog to its nuclear plant at Zaporizhzhia while it is under Russian occupation.

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, said his agency was preparing an expert mission to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, the largest in Europe and now occupied by Russian forces.

Grossi said on Twitter the visit was arranged after Ukraine had "requested" it. But Ukraine's nuclear agency, Energoatom accused Grossi of lying and said it did not greenlight the visit.

Russia: we've destroyed artillery from West

The Russian military has said it has destroyed several artillery systems provided by the West in the latest series of strikes on Ukrainian targets.

Major General Igor Konashenkov said that the Russian artillery hit a howitzer supplied by Norway and two other artillery systems given to Ukraine by the United States.

He said that the Russian artillery barrage destroyed other Ukrainian equipment in the country’s east while the Russian air force hit Ukrainian troops and equipment concentrations and artillery positions.