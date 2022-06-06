At least 20 people, including eight women and children, have been killed in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo) in a fresh attack blamed on Uganda's Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels.

The attack was in Otmabert village in the eastern DR Congo, Convention for the Respect of Human Rights (CRDH) said on Monday.

The armed attackers killed residents and torched about 30 houses in Otmabert village, in the southern part of Irumu territory, on Sunday, said the human rights group.

Last year, Uganda sent 1,700 troops to neighbouring DR Congo to help fight the ADF.

The latest attack came days after the two countries extended their joint operation.

The ADF has been blamed for killing more than 1,300 people between January 2021 and January 2022, according to the United Nations.

READ MORE:Uganda troops to 'withdraw' from DRC by May end

Renewed M23 rebels' attacks