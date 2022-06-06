WORLD
Lavrov cancels Serbia trip after countries close airspace to Russia
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov was due to meet Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic, his counterpart Nikola Selakovic and Serbian Patriarch Porfirije.
Bulgaria, Macedonia and Montenegro have refused Russia access to their airspace. / Reuters
By Meryem Demirhan
June 6, 2022

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has been forced to cancel a visit to Serbia after several of its neighbours prevented his plane from passing through their airspace.

Lavrov had been to due to hold talks with top officials in Belgrade, one of Moscow's few remaining allies in Europe since the launch of its military offensive in Ukraine earlier this year.

"The countries around Serbia have closed the channel of communication by refusing to authorise the overflight of the plane of Sergei Lavrov who was headed to Serbia," Russian news agencies quoted ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova as saying on Monday.

"The Russian delegation should have arrived in Belgrade for talks. But the EU and NATO member countries closed their airspace."

READ MORE:Far-right Serbians hold pro-Russia rally amid Ukraine crisis

Serbian daily Vecernje Novosti reported that Bulgaria, Macedonia and Montenegro had refused access to their airspace.

A Russian diplomatic source told news agency Interfax there had been no choice but to cancel the visit.

"Russian diplomacy has not yet learned how to teleport," the source said.

Lavrov had been due to meet President Aleksandar Vucic, his counterpart Nikola Selakovic and Serbian Patriarch Porfirije.

While Serbia has condemned Russia's military action in Ukraine, it has not joined the European Union in imposing sanctions in Moscow, despite its bid to join the EU.

The two countries enjoy longstanding close ties and Belgrade recently signed a new three-year contract to receive Russian natural gas.

READ MORE:Russia’s divisive role in the Western Balkans: The view from Sarajevo

