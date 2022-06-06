Firefighters in Bangladesh are battling for a third day to stamp out a massive fire that killed at least 49 people at a container depot in an incident that spotlights the South Asian nation's poor safety record.

"Our firefighters are working hard, but due to the presence of chemicals it's too risky to work close by," said fire service chief Anisur Rahman on Monday.

The fire has been largely reined in but not entirely extinguished, as containers nearby loaded with chemicals pose a risk of life-threatening explosions, fire officials said.

Drone footage showed thick columns of smoke and rows of burnt-out containers as Saturday's fire persisted after a huge blast and shipping container explosions at Sitakunda, 40 km from the southeastern port city of Chittagong.

The death toll included at least nine firefighters, while 10 policemen were among the 50 rescue officials injured, said city police official Alauddin Talukder.

More deaths are feared, however, as some of the injured are in critical condition, said Chittagong doctor Mohammed Elias Hossain.

The cause of the blaze was not immediately clear. But fire officials suspect it could have originated in a container of hydrogen peroxide before spreading quickly.

Troops have also joined the effort to prevent the spread of chemicals in nearby canals and along the Bay of Bengal coastline, officials said.

READ MORE:Dozens killed, hundreds injured in Bangladesh container depot fire