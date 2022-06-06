WORLD
3 MIN READ
Australian politician wins defamation fight against Google
Australian court orders Google to pay John Barilaro, a former lawmaker, $515,000, saying its failure to take down a YouTuber's "relentless, racist, vilificatory, abusive and defamatory campaign" of videos drove him out of politics.
Australian politician wins defamation fight against Google
Judge found Google's publication of the videos drove John Barilaro from public office prematurely –– he resigned from parliament in October 2020 –– "and traumatised him significantly". / Reuters Archive
Baba UmarBaba Umar
June 6, 2022

Australia's federal court has ordered Google to pay more than $500,000 in damages to a politician after finding he had been defamed by a comedian's videos hosted on YouTube.

John Barilaro was deputy premier of the state of New South Wales in 2020, when an Australian comedian known as friendlyjordies uploaded a series of videos to YouTube, accusing the politician of corruption and using an Italian accent to mock his heritage.

Barilaro labelled the videos racist, and broke down in court watching one that had been filmed by friendlyjordies at a luxurious property that the politician owned and rented out on Airbnb.

"I'm traumatised by it," Barilaro said during his testimony.

Barilaro settled with friendlyjordies, whose real name is Jordan Shanks, in late 2021, with the comedian issuing an apology and agreeing to edit the videos, which have now been viewed more than one million times on YouTube.

Videos 'traumatised him significantly'

RECOMMENDED

While Google, which owns YouTube, had initially defended the case, the search giant eventually abandoned its defences, some of which the court said were "obviously hopeless".

Justice Steven Rares found Google liable for the harm caused to Barilaro from December 2020 –– when the politician's lawyers wrote to the company demanding the offending videos be removed –– and ordered it to pay aggravated damages.

The judge found Google's publication of the videos drove Barilaro from public office prematurely –– he resigned from parliament in October 2020 –– "and traumatised him significantly".

He also said Shanks "needed YouTube to disseminate his poison" and said Google was willing to join the comedian "to earn revenue as part of its business model".

Google has been approached for comment.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Ethiopia suspends Tigray flights as clashes spark fears of renewed war
'No one owns the land': Greenland's Inuit see themselves as guardians, not owners
Denmark FM 'more optimistic' after meeting with US over Greenland
Illegal Israeli settlers torch Palestinian homes once again in occupied West Bank
CAF slaps Senegal, Morocco with sanctions after explosive Cup of Nations Final
Record after record: Gold skyrockets, passes $5,500 per ounce benchmark
Myanmar junta-backed party's win ensures the military stays in power: analysts
Trump-era trade stress has Western powers looking towards China
US resumes Somalia food aid after WFP warehouse damage
EU expected to put Iran's Revolutionary Guards on 'terrorist list'
Japan sees record number of child suicides in second consecutive year
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress
Iran warns Trump may start a war but cannot control 'how it ends'
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism